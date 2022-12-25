A motorcyclist was arrested late Friday night after leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit through Napa and Sonoma counties for nearly three hours, according to St. Helena Police.

At 8:24 p.m., a St. Helena Police officer tried to stop a motorbike in the 2500 block of northbound Highway 29/128, but the rider instead continued on at high speed, according to police Sgt. Filippo Bianco.

A pursuit ensued north into Calistoga and later into Sonoma County, Bianco said. After St. Helena police broke off its pursuit, the Sonoma County and Napa County sheriff's offices followed the biker as he returned to Napa County and headed south on Highway 29, again passing through Calistoga and St. Helena, according to Bianco.

Finally, at 11:14 p.m., Napa County deputies stopped the motorcycle in the 1100 block of Atlas Peak Road, Bianco said. Deputies detained 37-year-old Jesse Allen Garcia, who as booked into the Napa County jail on a felony allegation of evading peace officers and misdemeanor counts of reckless driving, driving under the influence, and driving with a suspended license.

Garcia was released at 2 p.m. Saturday on $50,000 bail, according to jail booking records.