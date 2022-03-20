Motorcyclist dies in north Santa Rosa crash

A man died after crashing a motorcycle near the Kaiser Permanente medical center in Santa Rosa on Sunday, police said.

The eastbound lane of Bicentennial Way at Mendocino Avenue was closed as of 2:30 p.m., police said. The lane was expected to be closed for about another hour.

The motorcyclist hit a light pole east of the intersection at Bicentennial Way and Mendocino Avenue, said Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin.

Police believe a second vehicle was involved in the crash but were not aware of any other injuries, Maurin said.

Sebastopol resident Maria Castro was at Mendocino Avenue when she saw a group of motorcyclists heading east on Bicentennial Way and then come to a sudden stop.

“And I’m going 'Oh no, what happened? This doesn't look good’” Castro said. “I saw people running and noticed someone was down. Someone screamed ‘Who knows CPR?’”

Castro got closer and it appeared one of the motorcyclists had crashed into a street light, she said. She saw paramedics take him from the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Staff Writer Colin Atagi contributed to this report.

