Motorcyclist dies after crashing into streetlight in Santa Rosa

A motorcyclist was killed late Friday night after authorities said he crashed into a streetlight pole while speeding near the intersection of Fulton Road and Onsrud Lane.

The Santa Rosa Police Department traffic unit said the motorcyclist was traveling north on Fulton Road and was observed by a witness accelerating to about 70 to 80 mph while passing through the intersection of Piner Road, according to a news release.

The man, 19, whose name was not released, then began to lose control of his motorcycle, crashed into a streetlight pole and was ejected into the yard of a home in the 2000 block of Fulton Road at about 11:40 p.m., police said.

The witness to the crash stopped to provide aid and call 911, according to police. Medical personnel and police officers were dispatched to the crash site, where the motorcyclist died from his injuries.

The traffic team estimated the motorcycle was going about 62 miles mph at the time of the crash. The legal speed limit is 45 mph.

The crash was seventh vehicle fatality investigated by Santa Rosa police this year and the 3rd motorcycle crash resulting in death, according to the department.

The department asked that witnesses contact accident investigator John Fisher at 707-543-3600, extension 8550, or jfisher@srcity.org and reference case number 22-10903.

