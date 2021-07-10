Motorcyclist dies in Calistoga crash

A motorcyclist was killed in Calistoga on Friday after he crossed double yellow lines to pass a fire engine and lost control of his bike.

The CHP said the rider was traveling east on Highway 128 near Tahja Road about 12:30 p.m. when he passed the Calistoga Fire Department engine, traveling too fast to negotiate a right curve in the road. He lost control and ran off the road into a ditch where he was ejected from his motorcycle, the CHP said.

The fire crew stopped to render aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the site of the crash.

The name of the rider is being withheld pending the notification of family. The CHP asked that anyone who witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it to call the Santa Rosa office at 707-588-1400. Inquires regarding the identification of the deceased should be directed to the Sonoma County Coroner’s office, the CHP said.

