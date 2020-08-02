Motorcyclist dies in crash on Highway 101 in Cloverdale

A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a car in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 in Cloverdale.

The crash occurred around 1:18 p.m. north of Dutcher Creek Road, said CHP Officer David deRutte.

The motorcyclist, a man, collided with a Volvo driven by another man, 51, who was the only person in the car.

The man who died was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle and was traveling in the same direction behind the Volvo. The Volvo drifted onto the right shoulder and collided with a guardrail, before veering back across both lanes of traffic. The motorcyclist attempted to brake but slammed into the back of the Volvo.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The Volvo driver was not injured.

DeRutte said it did not appear that either man was speeding or under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

