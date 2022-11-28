Motorcyclist dies in Geyserville crash

A motorcyclist died in a crash Sunday in Geyserville, according to authorities.

California Highway Patrol was dispatched 1:46 p.m. to a crash on Rockpile Road, west of Boat Launch Road, said officer David deRutte.

The man was riding a Harley-Davidson Dyna Super Glide west on Rockpile Road when he lost control of the motorcycle, driving straight as the road curved and crashing into a guardrail, deRutte said.

The man, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are waiting to notify next of kin before identifying him.

The crash occurred sometime between 9:30 a.m. and about 1 p.m., according to preliminary CHP findings.

Officers believe the man crashed about two to three hours before the incident was reported due to the condition of his body. No more information on the body was given.

Because the road where the crash occurred is “desolate” and it would have been easy to see from the roadway, deRutte said it is possible there were few to no drivers taking the road between when the man crashed and when it was reported to authorities.

“We do think he might have been out there a couple hours by himself,” deRutte said.

