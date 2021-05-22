Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash in Sebastopol after trying to pass slower vehicle

A motorcyclist died Friday after crossing over double yellow lines to pass a slower vehicle and hitting an SUV head-on north of Sebastopol, the CHP said.

The Chevrolet SUV swerved left to avoid a collision with the Yamaha motorcycle traveling east on Occidental Road west of High School Road. A Mercedes SUV driving in the eastbound lane crashed into the right side of the Chevrolet, according to a news release issued by CHP spokesman David deRutte.

The motorcyclist, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of family, was unresponsive following the crash and was pronounced dead by medical personnel who responded to the wreck.

The driver of the Chevrolet, her two juvenile passengers, and the Mercedes driver and her passenger were uninjured in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it is asked to call the Santa Rosa CHP office at 707-588-1400.

