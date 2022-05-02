Motorcyclist dies in Lake County crash

A man was found dead near his motorcycle on Sunday after he rode off the side of Highway 29 and down an embankment in southern Lake County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities did not release the man’s name on Monday, saying they were working to notify his family.

The crash happened in Middletown, just south of Callayomi Street, according to a CHP report.

Somebody in the area of Saint Helena Creek, which runs along the highway, spotted the crash scene and reported it to authorities just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, according to the CHP.

The man had been riding south along Highway 29 on a Honda CBR 1000 when, “for reasons still under investigation,” he crossed over a double yellow line and went off the road on the northbound side, the CHP said.

He was ejected from the motorcycle and collided with boulders down an embankment, according to the CHP.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

