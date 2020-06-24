Subscribe

Motorcyclist dies in solo crash in northwest Sonoma County

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 24, 2020, 12:22AM
A motorcyclist died Tuesday evening after driving off Annapolis Road and crashing into a fence, authorities said.

CHP received reports of the solo collision at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday, said Sgt. Nenad Gorenec. The motorcyclist was driving on Annapolis Road, near Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road, when he went off the roadway and collided with a fence. He died from his injuries.

The victim hadn’t yet been identified Tuesday night, Gorenec said.

CHP is still investigating what caused the motorcyclist to drive off the road, Gorenec said.

