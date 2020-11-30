Motorcyclist flown by helicopter to hospital after collision on Highway 1

A motorcyclist was taken by helicopter to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital on Sunday after colliding with a van on Highway 1 north of Bodega Bay, according to fire and law enforcement officials.

The man riding the motorcycle suffered head trauma, facial lacerations and a fractured wrist, said California Highway Patrol Officer Eric Anderson. No other injuries were reported.

CHP officers responded to the crash at 12:58 p.m., Anderson said.

The black Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading northbound when it appears to have crossed into the southbound lane and struck a silver Mercedes Sprinter van, Monte Rio Fire Protection District Chief Steve Baxman said.

The southbound lane of Highway 1 was blocked for more than an hour Sunday until it was cleared by 2:30 p.m., according to the CHP.

