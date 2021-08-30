Subscribe

Motorcyclist identified in fatal crash outside Petaluma

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 30, 2021, 1:40PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The motorcyclist who died Friday in a crash south of Petaluma has been identified as a 67-year-old Massachusetts man, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 11:05 a.m. at the intersection of Stage Gulch Road and Lakeville Highway, the California Highway Patrol said.

David Pearson of Plymouth, Mass. was riding west on Stage Gulch on a Harley Davidson. He slowed for a stop sign at the intersection but failed to stop, crashing into the side of a big rig tanker truck, the CHP said.

Pearson’s brother was stopped at the intersection on another motorcycle when the crash happened, Officer David deRutte said.

Perason was pronounced dead at the scene, where emergency crews found him lying next to his motorcycle.

Drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash, deRutte said.

Authorities temporarily closed Lakeville Highway in both directions between Browns Lane and Highway 37 after the crash.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette