Motorcyclist identified in fatal crash outside Petaluma

The motorcyclist who died Friday in a crash south of Petaluma has been identified as a 67-year-old Massachusetts man, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 11:05 a.m. at the intersection of Stage Gulch Road and Lakeville Highway, the California Highway Patrol said.

David Pearson of Plymouth, Mass. was riding west on Stage Gulch on a Harley Davidson. He slowed for a stop sign at the intersection but failed to stop, crashing into the side of a big rig tanker truck, the CHP said.

Pearson’s brother was stopped at the intersection on another motorcycle when the crash happened, Officer David deRutte said.

Perason was pronounced dead at the scene, where emergency crews found him lying next to his motorcycle.

Drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash, deRutte said.

Authorities temporarily closed Lakeville Highway in both directions between Browns Lane and Highway 37 after the crash.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.