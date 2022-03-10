Motorcyclist identified in fatal crash west of Petaluma

The motorcyclist who died last week after colliding head-on with a truck in northern Marin County has been identified as a 59-year-old Petaluma man.

Kenneth Vincent Gatchek was identified by the Marin County coroner.

The crash happened on March 4 at about 11:50 a.m. on Tomales Petaluma Road near Alexander Road, about 12 miles west of Petaluma, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP investigators believe Gatchek was riding east at an unsafe speed when he lost control on a curve, crossed into the westbound lane and crashed into a Dodge pickup hauling a 25-foot travel trailer.

Gatchek was thrown from his BMW motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The driver of the Dodge was not hurt, but a passenger in the truck was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to the CHP.

