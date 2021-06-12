Subscribe

Motorcyclist killed in collision with truck-tractor-trailer in Lucerne

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 11, 2021, 8:56PM

A motorcyclist died Friday after his bike collided head-on with a truck-tractor trailer in Clearlake.

A 70-year-old Vacaville man riding a 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was going west on Highway 20, east of Rosemont Drive, approaching the truck-tractor-trailer in their respective lanes, CHP Officer B. Wade said in a news release.

For unknown reasons, the motorcyclist allowed his bike to go into the opposing lane of traffic and collide with the truck about 12:30 p.m. The driver was taken by ambulance to Sutter-Lakeside Hospital by the Northshore Fire Protection District and died of his injuries, Wade said.

The motorcyclist’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.

The truck driver, a 50-year-old Stockton man, was not injured.

