Motorcyclist killed in crash east of Santa Rosa

A motorcyclist was killed Friday afternoon after colliding with a BMW that turned in front of him on Bennett Valley Road east of Santa Rosa, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 4 p.m., officers from the Santa Rosa CHP responded to reports of a crash on Bennett Valley Road at Matanzas Creek Lane.

The motorcycle was traveling west on Bennett Valley Road, when an eastbound BMW turned in front of him, according to the CHP’s preliminary investigation.

The motorcycle crashed into the front of the BMW. The rider sustained fatal injuries in the collision, according to a police report.

The CHP is withholding the name of the deceased, pending notification of his family, said officer David de Rutte.

