A Willits man was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck on the east side of Clear Lake, authorities said.

The man, who the Lake County Coroner’s Office identified as James Andrew Eble II, 43, of Willits, was traveling west on State Route 20 just after 7 p.m. Tuesday when his Harley Davidson crashed head-on with an eastbound Dodge 5500, California Highway Patrol Clear Lake said in an initial report.

CHP found both vehicles partially in the eastbound lane and south shoulder of the road about a mile east of Rosemont Drive, CHP Officer Efrain Cortez said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two men in the truck were not injured, the report said.

