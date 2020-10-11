Motorcyclist killed in Mendocino County crash

A 77-year-old man was killed Thursday while riding his motorcycle in Mendocino County.

John Kennemore of Goodyear, Arizona, was traveling south on Highway 1 just before 4 p.m. when his three-wheeled Harley-Davidson Tri Glide crossed the center lane at Abalobadiah Creek Bridge, a sharp hairpin turn about 10 miles north of Fort Bragg, according to a report from the CHP.

After colliding with a tree, the vehicle overturned into Abalobadiah Creek. As a result of those collisions, said the report, Kennemore suffered fatal injuries.

Kennemore was wearing a helmet. It’s unknown at this time why he left the roadway, or how fast he was going at the time of the incident. Neither drugs nor alcohol are considered to have been factors, the CHP said. The incident is still under investigation.

