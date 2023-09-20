Motorcyclist killed in Napa County crash into dump truck ID’d

Authorities identified the man who died Tuesday afternoon after his three-wheeled motorcycle crashed into a dump truck on a road in Napa County, authorities said.

Bobby Patton, 67, of Winters, was riding his Tri Glide west on State Route 128 when the trike drifted into the eastbound lane while making a right turn near Wragg Canyon Road, California Highway Patrol spokesperson Gary Talaugon said Wednesday.

The trike struck the side of the eastbound dump truck, and the truck’s driver had swerved to avoid the crash.

Patton was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:47 p.m. by medical personnel, said Napa County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Henry Wofford.

The Sheriff’s Office Coroner Unit identified Patton on Wednesday.

The truck driver and passenger were not injured in the crash, Talaugon said.

State Route 128 was blocked for about two hours following the crash.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.