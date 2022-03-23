Motorcyclist killed in Santa Rosa identified as Cotati man

A Cotati man was killed this weekend after crashing his motorcycle into a light pole while riding with dozens of other motorcyclists in Santa Rosa.

Curt Ogden, 53, died at a local hospital after he lost control of his bike along Bicentennial Way near Mendocino Avenue, according to the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office.

He was participating in a group ride when the crash happened shortly after noon on Sunday, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Authorities are investigating what may have caused him to crash.

A witness at the scene told The Press Democrat the group was participating in a St. Patrick’s Day ride.

Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said Tuesday that he didn’t know the purpose of the group ride, but that its participants are cooperating with authorities.

They told investigators about another motorcyclist who was near Ogden at the time of the crash, but that person then fled before police arrived.

Mahurin said police are trying to determine if the man was part of the motorcycle ride and if he had any direct involvement in Ogden’s crash.

He is described as a white man with a medium-to-husky build, wearing a brown camouflage shirt, light tan vest, backwards hat and black helmet embossed with a silver design.

Police said he rode a 1990s enduro motorcycle with a yellow gas tank and a white front fender. The bike may have had a faded blue rear fender.

Loved ones have launched an online fundraiser to benefit Ogden’s family.

In a comment made on the fundraiser site, a loved one wrote of Ogden: “We have lost a wonderful, genuine, giant of a man. No one can fill his shoes, and none of us will ever be the same.”

Authorities ask that anyone with information about the crash contact them at srcity.org/crimetips or call Officer Kenneth Ferrigno at (707) 543-3636.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi