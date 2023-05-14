A motorcyclist died after losing control and driving off the roadway while traveling eastbound on State Route 116 near Riscioni Road on Friday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol reported.

First responders from the Petaluma Fire Department pronounced the man dead at the scene. He was thrown from the motorcycle after crashing into a fence, according to a news release. Dispatch received the call around 4:24 p.m.

CHP officials have not identified the man because his family has yet to be notified, and the agency had no other updates as of Saturday afternoon, Officer David deRutte said.

CHP asks anyone with information about the crash to contact the Santa Rosa office at 707-588-1400.

