Motorcyclist killed in Willits crash ID’d

A motorcyclist who was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 101 on the elevated Willits Bypass on May 12 has been identified as Wayne Allen Berry, 68, of Arroyo Grande in San Luis Obispo County, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Lee Confer, 30, of Crescent City, was traveling north in his vehicle when he drove over the double yellow lines and into the path of Berry’s motorcycle, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The two collided head-on, and Berry was ejected over the side of the bypass, where he died at the scene.

Confer was booked into the Mendocino County Jail on charges of felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter, the CHP said.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian