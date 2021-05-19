Subscribe

Motorcyclist killed in Willits crash ID’d

ETHAN VARIAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 19, 2021, 9:54AM
Updated 2 hours ago

A motorcyclist who was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 101 on the elevated Willits Bypass on May 12 has been identified as Wayne Allen Berry, 68, of Arroyo Grande in San Luis Obispo County, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Lee Confer, 30, of Crescent City, was traveling north in his vehicle when he drove over the double yellow lines and into the path of Berry’s motorcycle, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The two collided head-on, and Berry was ejected over the side of the bypass, where he died at the scene.

Confer was booked into the Mendocino County Jail on charges of felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter, the CHP said.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette