Subscribe

Motorcyclist suffers major injuries in Santa Rosa crash

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 8, 2021, 11:16AM

A man riding a motorcycle had major injuries after he collided with an SUV Wednesday morning in southeast Santa Rosa, police said.

The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of Hoen Avenue and Summerfield Road, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The motorcycle collided with a Lexus SUV for unknown reasons, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital for his injuries, which are not life-threatening, said Sgt. Chris Mahurin.

A woman driving the Lexus was not injured, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette