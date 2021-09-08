Motorcyclist suffers major injuries in Santa Rosa crash

A man riding a motorcycle had major injuries after he collided with an SUV Wednesday morning in southeast Santa Rosa, police said.

The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of Hoen Avenue and Summerfield Road, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The motorcycle collided with a Lexus SUV for unknown reasons, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital for his injuries, which are not life-threatening, said Sgt. Chris Mahurin.

A woman driving the Lexus was not injured, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.