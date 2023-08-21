Motorist rescued from Santa Rosa ravine via helicopter

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 20, 2023, 6:41PM

A motorist who drove into a steep ravine off Calistoga Road was rescued via helicopter Friday afternoon.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department’s Henry 1 helicopter was on air patrol at the time of the 4:05 p.m. crash, according to a department statement on the agency’s official Facebook page.

The helicopter was on scene within 5 minutes of the call, according to officials.

Emergency responders on the ground located the driver, who was approximately 100 feet from the roadway and in the ravine.

Using a 200-foot line from the helicopter, a paramedic and emergency medical technician were lowered to the patient, who had sustained moderate injuries. The patient was flown in an air stretcher to a waiting ambulance and take to a hospital.

An update on the driver’s condition was not available Sunday.

