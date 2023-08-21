Motorist rescued from Santa Rosa ravine via helicopter
A motorist who drove into a steep ravine off Calistoga Road was rescued via helicopter Friday afternoon.
Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department’s Henry 1 helicopter was on air patrol at the time of the 4:05 p.m. crash, according to a department statement on the agency’s official Facebook page.
The helicopter was on scene within 5 minutes of the call, according to officials.
Emergency responders on the ground located the driver, who was approximately 100 feet from the roadway and in the ravine.
Using a 200-foot line from the helicopter, a paramedic and emergency medical technician were lowered to the patient, who had sustained moderate injuries. The patient was flown in an air stretcher to a waiting ambulance and take to a hospital.
An update on the driver’s condition was not available Sunday.
You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.
Kerry Benefield
Columnist, The Press Democrat
Have a story that is wild, wacky, bizarre or beautiful? Tell me about it. Have a question that starts with, “What’s the deal with…?” Let’s figure it out together. This column is about the story behind the story, a place to shine a light on who we are, what makes us a community and all of the things that make us special. With your help, I'll be tackling the questions that vex us: (the funny, the mundane, and the irritating.)
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: