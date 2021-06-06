Motorsports fans race around Sonoma Raceway for a good cause

Just ahead of the Bay Area’s biggest weekend in motorsports, fans were able to test out the track Friday at Sonoma Raceway’s “Laps For Charity” event.

It was the first time the annual charity event, typically held in January, has been held on the Friday before the NASCAR weekend.

While NASCAR drivers raced Saturday and Sunday, due to some pandemic restrictions still in place, the track was vacant Friday, according to the raceway’s communications director Jennifer Imbimbo.

“We use our major events like NASCAR this weekend to leverage them to raise funds for Speedway children's charities,” she said. “I can't guarantee that this time on the track is going to be vacant on a NASCAR weekend ever again.”

That left 128 were available for people to take their own cars for a spin on the empty Sonoma Raceway track. From Ford Focuses and Toyota Camrys to “souped-up” Porsches and Corvettes, any type of street-legal car was welcome, Imbimbo said.

Up to three passengers were allowed in a car as long as they were from the same household as the driver. The cost was $225 per car for eight time slots.

Imbimbo expected up to $29,000 would be raised to benefit Speedway Children’s Charities, which gives grant money to children’s groups in the region.

In past years, organizations that received grants included 10,000 Degrees, local Boys & Girls Clubs, Forget Me Not Children's Services, Girls on the Run Sonoma County, Legal Aid of Sonoma County and others.

“We represent Sonoma County,” Imbimbo said. “It's the responsibility of any organization like this, with such a high profile, to give back to the community.”

To learn more about the Speedway Children’s Charities’ work in Sonoma County, visit speedwaycharities.org/sonoma.