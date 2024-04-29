California climbers train for Mount Everest from the comfort of their own beds

Graham Cooper sleeps with his head in a bag.

Not just any bag. This one has a hose attached to a motor that slowly lowers the oxygen level to mimic, as faithfully as possible, the agonies of fitful sleep at extreme altitude: headaches, dry mouth, cerebral malaise.

"It's not all bad," Cooper insisted, nodding to the humming motor. "That's like white noise."

Cooper, 54, an Oakland biotech executive who has handled finance for a number of companies, including one that sold for $7 billion, isn't a masochist, exactly. He's acclimatizing, in the bedroom of his second home near Lake Tahoe, for an attempt to climb Mount Everest in May.

He has signed up with an Olympic Valley-based guide service whose founder, Adrian Ballinger, is breaking with decades of tradition to create what he believes are better and more ethical ways to climb the world's tallest mountain.

Ballinger said he was appalled by the risks, filth and ballooning crowds on the traditional southern trek up the mountain in Nepal. That's the route familiar from countless documentaries and books, including the 1997 classic "Into Thin Air."

So he decided to take clients up on the north side, a journey that starts in Tibet.

"It's colder, the route is more difficult, and the bureaucracy of dealing with China and getting the permits is a complete nightmare," Ballinger said. "But despite those things, the Chinese are attempting to regulate, so once you get on the mountain, it's safer, it's cleaner, and it's much less busy."

Ballinger is also pioneering a technique he calls "rapid ascent," which cuts the duration of the expedition roughly in half: from about two months to about one. That suits his clients, who usually have more spare money than time. And it buys Ballinger more time to spend at home with his wife and newborn son.

The catch? You have to spend a few months before the trip with your head in the bag.

"It's not great, I'm not gonna lie," Ballinger said with a laugh, but the technology is improving.

"Hypoxic tents," as they're called, have been used by other endurance athletes for years. In their original form, they would cover a client's entire bed. That led to difficult conversations with spouses and partners about the necessity of sleeping at progressively higher simulated altitudes until they reached the height of Everest's base camp, roughly 18,000 feet, where there's about half the oxygen available at sea level.

As you can imagine, some clients wound up relegated to a couch with their bizarre-looking contraptions.

Cooper, who used one of the enormous old tents preparing for a 2015 trip to climb the highest peaks in Antarctica and South America, confessed he had no luck sweet-talking Hilary, his wife of 28 years, into sharing the adventure. He got bounced to a guest room.

"It was a lonely boy-in-the-bubble experience," he said. But he has fond memories of the looks on his kids' faces as they trooped into his little dungeon to kiss him good night.

This time around, "the bag," as he calls it, covers just his head and upper torso and takes up about a quarter of the bed. Hilary sleeps next to him, Cooper said, and she finds the hum of the motor surprisingly soothing.

It goes without saying that the luxury of acclimatizing at home, in bed, with your partner curled up beside you, represents a profound break from the usual manner of preparing to ascend what is still one of the world's deadliest mountains.

The traditional method starts in Kathmandu, at nearly 5,000 feet, where climbers spend a few days getting over jet lag. That's usually followed by a quick flight to the small mountain town of Lukla, at just over 9,300 feet. The airport there — perched on a narrow Himalayan shelf surrounded by towering peaks, with a steep drop-off at the end of the runway — is regarded as one of the trickiest places in the world to land an airplane.

From there, climbers begin a long, deliberately slow 10-ish-day hike to base camp. The point is to give the body time to gradually adjust to the lack of oxygen.

Ballinger cuts nearly two weeks from his trips by driving his bedroom-acclimatized clients from the airport in Lhasa, Tibet, straight up to the northern route's base camp, which is also at about 18,000 feet.

For some old-school purists, eliminating the long walk borders on sacrilege, said Will Cockrell, a journalist whose recent book, "Everest, Inc.," explores the evolution of commercial guiding on the mountain. "They'll say, 'You're not a real climber; you're not a real nature lover,'" Cockrell said.

But since the arrival of big commercial expeditions on Everest in the mid-1990s — complete with Sherpas to install climbing ropes, chefs to cook meals in camp, team doctors to monitor health, and guides to accompany clients every step of the way — Mt. Everest has ceased to be a classic off-the-grid mountaineering challenge.