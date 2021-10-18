Subscribe

Mountain lion sighting triggers lockdown at two Rohnert Park schools

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 18, 2021, 8:39AM
Two Rohnert Park schools were locked down Monday morning after a mountain lion was seen nearby, authorities said.

Rohnert Park police are responding to the sighting in the area of Five Creek and Crane Creek trails, city officials said in a Nixle alert just after 8 a.m.

Evergreen Elementary School, at 1125 Emily Ave., and Lawrence E. Jones Middle School, at 5154 Snyder Lane, were both locked down, the alert said.

Officials are advising people to avoid the area until officers have cleared the animal.

California Fish and Wildlife officials were advised of the sighting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

