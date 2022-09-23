Mountain lion sightings in north Sonoma Valley

Recent social media reports of mountain lion sightings in the north Sonoma Valley have neighbors and pet owners on alert and taking extra precautions this week.

A post on the Springs Community Facebook page Thursday said a cougar had killed a pet cat on Park Avenue near Hemlock Avenue on Sunday night. Meanwhile, a resident posted on the Sonoma Valley Nextdoor community page that a mountain lion was spotted on Parkhurst in Rincon Valley on Monday. “To all pet owners, please keep your cats and dogs in at night,” the commenter urged.

Calls to the local field office of the California Department of Fish & Wildlife to confirm if any sightings were reported were not responded to by press time.

The public can report mountain lion sightings to the California Department of Fish & Wildlife through its Wildlife Incident Reporting system at apps.wildlife.ca.gov/wir.

Here are a few safety tips from Fish & Wildlife for residents who live near mountain lion habitats:

• Deer-proof your property to avoid attracting a lion's main food source.

• Remove dense vegetation from around the home to reduce hiding spaces.

• Install outdoor lighting to make it difficult for mountain lions to approach unseen.

• Secure livestock and outdoor large pets in sturdy, covered shelters at night.

• Always remember - Mountain lions are wild animals and their behavior may be unpredictable (like any wildlife).

Here’s what to do to avoid encountering a mountain lion:

• Do not hike, bike, or jog alone. Do not hike, bike, or jog at dawn, dusk, or at night.

• Stay alert on trails. Keep a close watch on small children and off leash pets.

• Never approach a mountain lion. Give them an escape route.

• If you do encounter a cougar, stay calm. Do not turn your back. Face the animal, make noise and try to look bigger.

• Do not crouch down or bend over.