Mountain lion spotted again in east Petaluma

Petaluma police say a mountain lion was again spotted on the east side of town late Friday night after a series of sightings throughout the week in neighborhoods on both sides of Highway 101.

Assuming it’s the same animal, it has been managing to cross the busy highway and find its way through neighborhoods largely without being seen.

Its latest appearance was in the areas of McDowell Boulevard near Round Walk Village Circle and Southpoint Boulevard, not far from Sunrise Park.

Police first reported that someone saw the mountain lion Tuesday night east of Highway 101 and south of Corona Road.

The cougar was seen hours later well west of the highway, in a residential areas near Petaluma High School, where it was caught on home security camera in the early morning hours prowling within the fenced yard of local resident.

Police said it had last been seen on a hill beyond Hayes Lane, near the edge of southwest Petaluma on Wednesday morning.

Then, shortly after midnight Friday, they reported the newest sighting near McDowell Boulevard.

Mountain lions live throughout the North Bay region and beyond, though human interaction is extremely rare, and attacks even rarer, experts say.

But their imposing size and power makes them a startling sight, and they can cause injury, as well as livestock losses.

People who encounter one are advised not to turn and run but to face the animal, make noise and try to appear as large as possible.

Pets and livestock should be secured at night in a puma-proof enclosure.

Petaluma police also ask that anyone who sees a mountain lion call the department at (707) 778-4372.

More information is available at egret.org/living-with-lions.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.