Mountain lion spotted in Lakeport

The Lakeport Police Department is warning residents to be aware of their surroundings after a mountain lion was spotted at a residence not far from Highway 29 .

The mountain lion was spotted at 10 a.m. Friday outside a residence on Smith Street, according to a Nixle from the police department.

“Be aware and please advise us of any sightings,” the Nixle reads.

In Sonoma County, several mountain lions were spotted in November and December, including one seen carrying an issue of The Press Democrat in its mouth.