Subscribe

Mountain lion spotted in Lakeport

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 14, 2022, 3:04PM

The Lakeport Police Department is warning residents to be aware of their surroundings after a mountain lion was spotted at a residence not far from Highway 29 .

The mountain lion was spotted at 10 a.m. Friday outside a residence on Smith Street, according to a Nixle from the police department.

“Be aware and please advise us of any sightings,” the Nixle reads.

In Sonoma County, several mountain lions were spotted in November and December, including one seen carrying an issue of The Press Democrat in its mouth.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette