Police warn residents of possible mountain lion sighting in Petaluma

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 25, 2021, 8:17AM
What to do if you see a mountain lion

Do not approach a mountain lion. If you see one, stay calm, do not run, crouch or turn your back. If it moves in your direction or acts aggressively, do all you can to appear intimidating, attempt to appear larger by raising your arms. If it continues to move in your direction, throw things in its direction. If that doesn’t stop it, start throwing things at it, aiming for its body not its head. Prevention is key, but if attacked, fight back.

Call 911 if there is an active threat.

Wildlife sightings can be reported to the Department of Fish and Wildlife by phone at 707-528-2002 or online at apps.wildlife.ca.gov/wir.

(California Department of Fish and Wildlife and National Park Service)

A possible mountain lion sighting was reported Tuesday night in west Petaluma.

The animal was seen roaming in the Westridge neighborhood near Ridgeview Drive, authorities said.

It was the latest in a string of reported mountain lion sightings in the western portion of the city this summer. The first was reported on the night of June 29 near Highway 101 and Corona Road.

Two more sightings were reported early June 30, including one that was captured on camera in Joe Luchok’s backyard near Petaluma High School. Several more sightings were reported in early July.

On Tuesday, the Petaluma Police Department advised residents in an alert not to approach the mountain lion and to report sightings to authorities.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

