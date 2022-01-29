Mountain lion spotted near Highway 101 in Calpella

A mountain lion was spotted early Friday morning near Highway 101 in Calpella, prompting extra law enforcement patrols in the area, authorities said.

In a Facebook post, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said there was a report of a sighting at about 12:38 a.m. in the 5000 block of North State Street, west of Lake Mendocino.

A sheriff's sergeant found the mountain lion walking in the roadway. It seemed confused and possibly injured before disappearing into the brush near Highway 101, according to the sheriff’s office.

The animal was later seen to the north near Central Avenue. It was walking in circles in the road, forcing the driver of a semi-truck to go around it.

The California Department of Fish & Wildlife was contacted and will investigate the sightings.

Anyone who sees a mountain lion in the area is urged to contact 9-1-1 immediately.

