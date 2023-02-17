A woman was out for a walk with her dog in a Central California neighborhood when a mountain lion emerged from the brush and pounced on her dog, officials said. She held onto the leash in an attempt to save the animal, but she was knocked to the ground and the mountain lion ran off with her pet, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The woman was injured in the fall.

The incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. near Laguna Lake Mobile Estates in San Luis Obispo; the residential area neighbors open space that is "suitable mountain lion habitat," California Fish and Wildlife said.

CDFW spokesperson Ken Paglia said the agency set a trap and if the mountain lion is caught, it will be relocated to a remote area of San Luis Obispo County.

"With this plan, we're trying to strike a balance between giving the mountain lion the best chance at living a life in the wild and minimizing the chance that an incident like this occurs again," Paglia wrote in an email.

The mountain lion may be the same animal that has been spotted in the same area a couple time in the past two months.

"It is believed to be an adult mountain lion," he wrote. "It's also possible that there are two mountain lions in the area. San Luis Obispo is mountain lion habitat ... and generally speaking, wherever there are deer there are mountain lions ... so the presence of mountain lions itself is not out of the ordinary."

Mountain lions are generally shy animals that avoid humans. The size of the state's cougar population is unknown. A 1996 Fish and Wildlife study found 4,000 to 6,000 mountain lions live in the state. The agency started a new population count in 2014 and it has not been completed.

Conflicts with humans are uncommon. Paglia said that while the data does not suggest that mountain lion conflicts are increasing, it may appear that they are because the ways to capture images and video of wildlife, such as with home security cameras and cellphones, have expanded.

If you encounter a mountain lion, Fish and Wildlife advises that you do not run away or turn your back to the animal. Instead you should try to make yourself look bigger by putting your hands over your head and make the loudest noises possible.