The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in California, and which roles they're looking to fill.

Open casting calls for movie and TV productions

Nationally Syndicated Court TV Shows

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Litigant (day player, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Los Angeles

- Learn more about the scripted show here



“The Legend of the Black Wolf”

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Ally Black (lead, female, 18-28)

--- Cyrus Stryker (lead, male, 18-28)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, San Francisco

- Learn more about the scripted show here



“Sea Rising: Mavericks”

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Nancy (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Tom (lead, male, 18-30)

--- Josh (day player, male, 20-50)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Jose

- Learn more about the feature film here



“Love's Perfect Song”

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sarah (lead, female, 28-40)

--- Steven (supporting, male, 25-40)

--- Jake (supporting, male, 28-40)

- Average hourly rate: $43

- Casting locations: Costa Mesa

- Learn more about the feature film here



“Snowbound Sketches”

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Female Assassin (lead, 21-35)

--- The Maid of Honor (lead, female, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Los Angeles

- Learn more about the short film here



“Love is Amazing”

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Isabella Bianchi (lead, female, 18-31)

--- Best Friend (supporting, female, 18-33)

--- Sister (supporting, female, 18-33)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Anaheim, Newport Beach

- Learn more about the short film here



“ShutEye”

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Bea (lead, female, 18-21)

--- Matt (supporting, male, 18-21)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Los Angeles

- Learn more about the feature film here



“Close Quarters”

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Benny (lead, male, 18-21)

--- Mayim (lead, female, 30-40)

--- Joshua (supporting, male, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Los Angeles

- Learn more about the scripted show here



“Starling Heights Forever”

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Alex (lead, male, 23-35)

--- Wrenley (lead, female, 21-31)

--- Violet (lead, female, 18-21)

- Average hourly rate: $56

- Casting locations: Los Angeles

- Learn more about the feature film here



“The Day God Died”

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sophia (lead, female, 19-25)

--- Ezra (lead, male, 18-22)

--- Leonardo (supporting, male, 25-40)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Los Angeles

- Learn more about the feature film here

