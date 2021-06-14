Mower-sparked Santa Rosa grass fire burns shed, damages fences

A 4½-acre grass fire that was sparked by a riding lawn mower burned a shed and damaged several fences in Santa Rosa on Sunday, fire officials said.

The blaze, dubbed the Ridley fire, started around 11:30 a.m. in a field on the eastern edge of Hilliard Comstock Middle School, near the intersection of Ridley Avenue and Guerneville Road.

The fire had burned a quarter of an acre of grass and was edging toward homes when firefighters arrived. Wind began to whip the fire north, threatening 11 homes and an apartment building, the Santa Rosa Fire Department said.

The fire was under control in about a half hour and flames did not reach the middle school, officials said.

No evacuations were ordered and nobody was hurt, according to fire officials.

An investigation revealed that the fire started when a man was using a riding mower to trim the grass, which was on private property, said Assistant Fire Marshal Kemplen Robbins.

The man was not the property owner but he told fire officials he has regularly mowed the field for about two decades, Robbins said.

“Generally, we recommend that if you’re going to be mowing or doing an activity like that, you do it in the morning and check weather conditions,” Robbins said. “If it’s going to be windy or hot, maybe put it off for another day.”

It was about 77 degrees in Santa Rosa when the fire started and the wind was blowing between 8 and 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature reached 81 degrees on Sunday and the wind was strongest around 3 p.m, when it reached 15 mph with 22 mph gusts, a meteorologist said.

