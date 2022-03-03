Much of Bay Area tops $5 average gas price for first time ever

Gasoline prices in the Bay Area reached a grim new milestone Thursday: For the first time ever, the average price per gallon has topped $5 a gallon in much of the inflation-savaged region.

The average price for unleaded regular gasoline has rocketed past $5 a galln in Napa County, Sonoma County, San Francisco, Marin County and San Mateo County, according to the AAA gasoline survey for the Bay Area, as of 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Santa Clara County, Alameda County, Contra Costa County and Solano County were no more than a few pennies away from the forbidding $5 benchmark, AAA reported.

Alameda County average prices were at $4.999 a gallon Thursday morning.

Prices for unleaded gasoline in the Bay Area have soared by about 32% over the past 12 months, information posted on the Gas Buddy online site show.

Over the most recent one-year period, gasoline prices have risen 32.2% in Oakland and $31.9% in both San Jose and San Francisco, an analysis of the Gas Buddy pricing information shows.

To be sure, record-high gasoline prices in the Bay Area, California and the United States are being spurred partly by Russia's invasion of Ukraine — but the strife is far from the only factor.

Well before the war in Europe erupted, average gasoline prices had already skyrocketed in the Bay Area.

Prior to the current jump in fuel costs, Bay Area gasoline prices peaked in late November 2021, according to Gas Buddy.

On Nov. 26, gasoline prices in San Jose averaged $4.806 a gallon, compared with Wednesday night's average of $4.897.

Over the one-year period that ended on Nov. 26, average San Jose gasoline prices soared 47.6% — which means prices were rising far more rapidly at that time than is currently the case, measured on a year-long basis.

Put another way, non-war factors such as a lack of supply of gasoline relative to the demand for gasoline had already fueled a mammoth jump in gas prices well before the European conflict began.