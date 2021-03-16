Subscribe

Muir Woods shifts its open hours, reopens some previously closed areas

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 16, 2021, 2:35PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Muir Woods National Monument in Marin County has adjusted its hours, according to a tweet from the National Park Service.

The park now is open daily from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. The retail store is open from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. and the Muir Woods Trading Company Cafe’s hours are 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Canopy View Trail reopened Friday.

Parking reservations, which can be made at gomuirwoods.com, still are required. The shuttle remains closed due to COVID-19.

For more information about the Muir Woods, visit nps.gov/muwo.

