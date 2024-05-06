For three generations of one steadfast family and more than 101 years in southeastern Sonoma County, Mulas Dairy weathered the constant changes in farming better than many other homegrown businesses.

But the headwinds facing the North Bay’s dwindling dairies proved too stiff for the Mulas family when their Schelleville farm was targeted last year by a crusading environmental group filing Clean Water Act lawsuits across the state.

After going back and back and forth with attorneys, consultants and state water quality inspectors, racking up nearly $300,000 in debt, the family reached a settlement last year and agreed to cease operations in October. With it went 13 jobs outside of those held by the family.

Quiet closure but loud alarm for farmers

Mike Mulas, who served more than a dozen years as president of Mulas Dairy — succeeding his father and uncle, and his grandfather before that — didn’t want to talk publicly about the closure at the time.

But other farmers in the area talked about it, and some wondered if they were next.

Against that backdrop, Mike Mulas recently opened up, sharing his thoughts with The Press Democrat — on the end of an era for his family and the diminishing prospects he sees for some local farmers.

Mike Mulas near a drainage ditch on the east side of his 800-acre Schellville property, Thursday, March 21, 2024. The shallow stormwater trench runs through part of the farm and empties into a field, not far from a network of creeks that flow into San Pablo Bay. It was a major point of contention in a lawsuit filed over alleged water quality violations in 2022. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

“It doesn’t pay to own ground anymore, not in Sonoma County,” Mulas said. “There is no more right to farm — you don’t have the right to farm anymore.”

Mounting pressure on dwindling dairies

At their peak, Sonoma County had 300 dairies. Now there are only 50.

Already, many are on the brink under the crushing weight of inflation, and rising feed, fuel and labor costs. Legal battles like the one that overtook Mulas Dairy can prove a tipping point.

“We were using funds on attorney fees versus funds to pay the operating bills,” Mulas said. “This industry can’t support both. I don’t care who you are, it’s tough to withstand ongoing battles.”

The Mulas Dairy closure is the latest in a string of such moves by longtime dairy operators. In Petaluma, the Corda family, with roots in the business stretching back to 1884, closed their dairy along Highway 101 in 2022, at the tail end of a punishing statewide drought that sent hay prices skyrocketing.

Goog Corda checks on his cows after they were loaded into a trailer in Petaluma on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (CRISSY PASCUAL / Petaluma Argus-Courier file)

“It was a financial decision, basically,” Goog Corda told the Petaluma Argus-Courier at the time. Escalating feed costs made turning a profit nearly impossible, he said. “When you think about it, we’re one of the few entities that buys retail and sells wholesale.”

Added strain from court fights

North Bay farmers are no strangers to the scrutiny the comes with operating in region known to prize its natural resources, and in a state with some of the strongest environmental safeguards.

Mike Mulas goes through and displays the environmental awards Mulas Dairy Co.has received, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

But a more aggressive band of litigants and activists has taken sharper aim in recent years at livestock and poultry farms, seeking to strengthen oversight or impose outright bans that would affect many in the region.

In one of the most high profile examples, in Point Reyes National Seashore, dairy farmers and cattle ranchers have been locked in legal battles with environmental groups since 2016. Many of them say the writing has been on the wall ever since Drakes Bay Oyster Co. owner Kevin Lunny came up short in his divisive bid to keep operating in the federal seashore and closed shop in 2014.

One of four dairies left on the western Marin peninsula, Kehoe Dairy, is down to around 80 cows. All the farmers recently signed nondisclosure agreements and can’t comment during the latest round of mediation.

The Kehoe Ranch on the north end of the Point Reyes National Seashore, Saturday, March 30, 2024. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Last year, however, dairy owner Tim Kehoe stood on a hill overlooking the farm his grandfather founded in 1922 and shared his doubts about keeping on. “Up until about five or six years ago, we never thought about this coming to an end,” Kehoe said.

Ballot battle over animal farming on horizon

A looming ballot measure in Sonoma County, meanwhile, could make for another bruising — and costly — fight for the farming community.

County residents are poised to vote, likely in November, on a ballot measure that would ban so-called “factory farms,” including ranches with 700 or more dairy cattle, or 200 or more dairy cattle if the facilities discharge manure directly into surface water. The same goes for poultry and egg farms, which would be restricted at different thresholds.

A coalition of animal welfare advocates, environmentalists and small producers behind the measure in March turned in enough signatures to qualify for the ballot. Their aim is to do away with large livestock and poultry farms known officially as “concentrated animal feeding operations,” or CAFOs.

Campaigners behind the initiative allege that a few of the county’s largest animal operations fit that designation.

But many of the county’s best known dairy- and chicken-raising families, and the agricultural alliances that support them, describe the initiative as an existential threat to their livelihoods.

According to organizers, Sonoma County will be the first in the nation to vote on a CAFO ban. The city of Berkeley will have a similar initiative on the ballot this year.

This story includes reporting by Staff Writer Phil Barber. You can reach John Beck at john@beckmediaproductions.com.