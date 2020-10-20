Subscribe

Multi-car crash temporarily blocks northbound Highway 101 near Rohnert Park

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 19, 2020, 9:55PM
A six-car pileup on Monday night temporarily blocked all lanes of traffic on northbound Highway 101 near the Rohnert Park Expressway off-ramp.

The crash was reported at 8:34 p.m. and blocked the highway as well the nearby off-ramp, Redcom said.

One of the vehicles had crashed into a tree. A car also reportedly caught fire, though the dispatch center did not know the extent of the blaze.

All highway lanes were reopened just before 9 p.m., though the off-ramp remained closed, according to CHP online traffic logs.

Two people were transported to area hospitals, the dispatch center said.

CHP could not be immediately reached Monday night to give more details about the wreck.

