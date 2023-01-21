Black ice may have played a role Saturday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 101 near Cloverdale, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported about 7:45 a.m. at Asti Store Road and blocked one lane of the highway.

A Press Democrat photographer at the scene reported three vehicles were involved and five people were taken to hospitals for unspecified injuries.

Five people transported to area hospitals after three-car accident due to black ice, south highway 101 near Asti, south of Cloverdale. @NorthBayNews #CAwx @NWSBayArea pic.twitter.com/tGoWilux1O — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) January 21, 2023

Footage shows the vehicles were two pickup trucks and a Porsche. One of the pickups was on its side, and another pickup was towing a flatbed trailer, which also overturned.

The CHP indicated crews were expected to remain at the scene throughout Saturday morning.

Sonoma County drivers should be cognizant of black ice for the next two morning periods, said Dalton Behringer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office in Monterey.

Ground is still covered by scattered amounts of water following recent rainstorms and black ice can form when temperatures dip below 30 degrees.

Early Saturday, low temperatures bottomed out at 29 degrees, Behringer said. Temperatures should be a few degrees warmer Sunday, but remnants of black ice may stick around.

“They can linger if a surface is not in direct sunlight,” Behringer said.

He added his agency got reports of frost across the Bay Area Saturday but black ice was mostly discovered in Sonoma County.

The Petaluma Police Department advised area motorists of “icy roads” on southbound Petaluma Boulevard North, between Corona Road and the Petaluma Outlets.

Behringer said the collision near Geyserville may have been Saturday’s most significant incident involving black ice.

