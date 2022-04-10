2 suffer serious injuries in crash on Piner Road in Santa Rosa

Both drivers were injured Saturday evening in a two-car crash on Piner Road at the railroad tracks in Santa Rosa, according to Santa Rosa police.

The drivers were taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Matt North said. No SMART trains were involved.

Eastbound Piner Road was closed to traffic at Bay Village Circle for about an hour.

The crash occurred at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday and was located near the Epicenter. The Santa Rosa Police Department’s traffic unit will be investigating the cause of the crash, North said.

Santa Rosa Fire Battalion Chief Matt Dahl said one fire unit had been sent to the scene. SMART officials were notified of the crash just in case a train was coming, Dahl said, but SMART spokesman Matt Stevens said there were no train delays. The northbound train went through at 6:41 p.m. and the next train came through at 8:41 p.m., not long after the tracks had been cleared.

“There’s a pretty long gap in between the trains,” Stevens said.

