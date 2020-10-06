16 firefighters examined at Glass fire base camp in Santa Rosa for potential carbon monoxide poisoning

Sixteen firefighters battling the Glass fire were treated for exposure to a lethal gas, carbon monoxide, and transported by ambulance Tuesday morning for medical evaluation at the Cal Fire base camp in Santa Rosa.

One firefighter was admitted to the hospital and 15 were examined and released back to work, according to Cal Fire spokesman Dave Lauchner.

At the base camp at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, ambulances lined up at the Brookwood Avenue entrance where medical crews began an examination of firefighters before they were transported to medical facility elsewhere at the base camp.

Officials did not disclose the location of the potential exposure but said it occurred away from the base camp and was not in the fire area.

“I think the are trying to confirm that right now,“ Lauchner said. ”I don’t think anyone is 100% positive where it was.“

The investigation is ongoing, he said.

Initial medical evaluations were conducted at the base camp Tuesday morning.

“We have medical staff on site, including doctors and nurses that are assigned to the incident, that are on this premises and that is where they are doing those evaluations,” said Cal Fire spokesman Robert Foxworthy.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that is produced any time a fossil fuel is burned, according to the Centers for Disease Control. It can cause sudden illness and death when inhaled.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.