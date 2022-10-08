When a Berkeley man named E.G. Paine's 14-year-old son didn't return home on the night of Sept. 16, 1909, he knew in his heart that something was gravely wrong.

He recalled that his son, Rollin, was last seen with his older brother, George, at the Piedmont Baths: Oakland's lavish saltwater natatorium nestled on the corner of Bay Place and Vernon Street. At the time, it was common knowledge that the ornate bathhouse was more than just a spa: It was a cultural jewel, a spiritual promise and an industrial monument to the burgeoning city of Oakland. Maybe it was Paine's parental instinct that woke him in the night and led him to the baths early the next morning. Or, maybe, it was because he had heard about the many young boys who died there just a few months earlier.

Built on the cusp of the Victorian era, the saltwater palace was so opulent, local newspapers touted that the aquatic theater "would delight the most aristocratic king." For a quarter, fashionable patrons could indulge in banquets at its in-house cafe, swim in medicated baths or jump off sky-high diving boards into its 120-by-70-foot enameled swimming tank. On weekends, locals could pay to see "fancy swimming" and high diving, live music, "break-neck" trapeze acts and 100-yard maiden races. True believers — or prospectors — even claimed that the ionic waters bestowed men and women with "a clearness of mind and a buoyancy of spirit."

Keeping the Piedmont Baths' gears turning, however, was anything but ethereal.

Even though Lake Merritt would be decried as "a cesspool of filth" when a faulty sewer gate led to mass contamination in 1915, stakeholders initially saw the tidal lagoon as a precious resource. After the bathhouse opened in 1891, a "magnificent" invention called the Worthington pump was used to help siphon water from 3 feet below the center of Lake Merritt's surface. Once the water got sucked into a reservoir, it was boiled at 212 degrees to ensure that "the germs of disease cannot lurk in the baths." Then, it was dumped into a cooling tank before finally passing through enormous filters that led to the baths. After conducting a series of experiments, it was revealed to skeptics that the saline waters were, in fact, pure.

But soon, they would be tainted.

In May 1898, a horrified bathhouse attendant discovered the scalded body of 48-year-old bartender Gustave Jahnigan lying on a marble slab. He was so severely burned, when the coroner touched his skin, it peeled clean off. Confused by Jahnigan's "peculiar" death, he concluded that he either died from the bath's hot waters or consumed poison.

Just a few years later, in 1901, 22-year-old business student James Ferguson and his three friends piled into the bathhouse at 8 p.m., jumping off stands and springboards into the clear saline water. When they noticed Ferguson flailing his arms and shouting for help from the deep end of the tank, they ignored him. "He's joshing," one said. But when he sank to the bottom and came up for air — only to vanish under the water a second time — an attendant realized he was drowning and dove in after him. By the time the employee pulled him out, Ferguson drifted in and out of consciousness, dying on the scene. When the doctor arrived, they said he died of heart failure but didn't explain how or why they came to that conclusion.

These incidents were hardly isolated. The bathhouse, haunted by the specter of catastrophe, saw many more tragedies unfold over the next few years — and they mainly involved children.

In 1909, four boys had drowned at the Piedmont Baths within a year: Oakley Fitzpatrick, John Tanguy, George Rappold and Rollin Bruce Paine. In July, 16-year-old Tanguy, a teen laborer who supported his widowed mother, drowned in front of a "large crowd of bathers" who "looked on in silent helplessness" as he fell 25 feet from a slide. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, when he launched himself off of it — perhaps incorrectly — he knocked himself unconscious after hitting the shallow waters of the main tank. When he was finally brought up for air, it was already too late.

When 14-year-old Paine did not return home that same year, his father stormed into the baths in the early morning hours and demanded employees to help him conduct a search. None of the attendants had seen a young boy roaming around, they said. But after scouring the dressing room, they discovered his clothes sitting in a forlorn pile in the corner. Then, when they arrived at the swimming tank, their search efforts came to a halt. It was so crowded that Thursday, no one seemed to notice that Paine sank to the very bottom after he jumped off the diving board.