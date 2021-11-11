Multiple unions threaten strikes, one-day walkouts against Kaiser facilities in Sonoma County

As labor unions prepare to strike this month against Kaiser Permanente facilities in Sonoma County, across California and other states, the health care giant said this week it hopes to avoid walkouts through collective bargaining.

Some unions are staging one-day “sympathy” walkouts in support of stationary engineers who have been picketing Kaiser for nearly two months. In another dispute, newly organized rehabilitation therapists said they stand ready to walk off the job this month, after voting Oct. 28 to authorize a strike.

David Sereni, a Kaiser physical therapist in Santa Rosa who is also part of the bargaining team with United Nurses Association of California/Union of Health Care Professionals, UNAC/UHCP, said the primary labor issue is workload, which is affecting patient access.

“Kaiser has basically shortened evaluation and treatment times, and they’ve increased the number of new patients that we’re seeing and reduced the number of return visits we have available to follow up with the patients who need more care,” Sereni said.

In Southern California, union nurses and health care workers delivered the state-required 10-day strike notice to Kaiser earlier this month, a move that affects midwives, physical and occupational therapists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and others.

A similar 10-day strike notice from workers in Northern California could come later this week.

Kaiser said it is trying to settle labor differences without work stoppages, which would only hurt a community reeling from the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

“We strongly believe that differences in bargaining are best worked out at the bargaining table,” Kaiser said this week in a statement. “We understand that some union leaders are now calling for a strike, even though our members and communities are continuing to face the challenges of the ongoing pandemic.”

Sympathy strikes abound

The walkouts planned this month against Kaiser in Sonoma County are numerous.

They include a one-day strike on Nov. 19 by the National Union of Healthcare Workers, which represents 107 local mental health therapists. The union said its therapists are protesting Kaiser staffing problems that leave therapists overwhelmed and patients waiting up to three months for therapy appointments.

The healthcare workers union said it’s also picketing in solidarity with members of Stationary Engineers Local 39, who walked off the job Sept. 17, primarily over compensation.

Meanwhile, unions representing some 40,000 Kaiser workers in Northern California announced earlier this month that they would be conducting a one-day “sympathy” strike with Local 39 engineers on Nov. 18.

That action in Sonoma County would affect 1,600 members of Service Employees International Union — United Healthecare Workers West and Engineers and Scientists of California Local 20 IFPTE.

The one day stoppage on Nov. 18 would include optometrists, clinical laboratory scientists, respiratory and X-ray technicians, licensed vocational nurses, certified nursing assistants, surgical technicians, pharmacy technicians, phlebotomists, medical assistants and housekeepers.

In a statement to The Press Democrat, Kaiser said it has also received notice from the California Nurses Association for a Nov. 19 sympathy strike with stationary engineers.

“Employees are being asked to forego pay and use their time in support of a union representing workers (stationary engineers) who are already getting among the highest compensation in the country,” Kaiser said.

Members with the Guild for Professional Pharmacists have also issued a notice for a strike to occur Nov. 15 to 22, Kaiser said.

Sereni, the Kaiser physical therapist, said his union has been trying to negotiate a contract since February, after rehabilitation therapists joined the nurses and healthcareworkers union. He said the union opposes cuts to 401(k) contributions and medical benefits and seeks a bigger yearly wage increase.

But patient casework is the main issue, he said, adding that in the 24 years he’s been with Kaiser workloads have ballooned. “Back when I started, a full-time therapist would see 12 new patients a week,” he said.

“If you’re seeing patients for physical therapy and they can’t come back for three or four weeks, they’re not receiving appropriate care to help them resolve what ever problems they’re having,” Sereni said. “And it’s not just physical therapy, it’s speech therapy and occupational therapy as well.”

In its statement, Kaiser called the strike threats and planned walkouts “bargaining tactics.”

“We ask that our employees reject a call to walk away from the patients who need them,” Kaiser said. “In the event of any kind of work stoppage, our facilities will be staffed by our physicians along with trained and experienced managers and contingency staff.”

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.