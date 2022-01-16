Fatal crash blocks Highway 116 in Temelec, multiple injuries reported

The California Highway Patrol closed a portion of Highway 116 west of Watmaugh Road in Temelec on Sunday morning following a fatal crash involving at least four vehicles.

The crash, about 4 miles southwest of downtown Sonoma, was reported at about 11:15 a.m., according to the CHP traffic website.

A silver Cadillac CTS and a white Infiniti along with a white Ford truck and at least one other vehicle reportedly collided and blocked Highway 116 near the intersection with Watmaugh, according to the CHP.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.4897366&lat=38.2521997&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Witnesses reported that one of the vehicles tried to go around another one by crossing the center divider, according to the traffic website.

At least one person was trapped in the rear of one of the vehicles, officials said, adding that at least 2 others were in critical condition. No word on exactly how many people have been injured.

Authorities shut down a portion of the highway near the crash site in order to make a landing zone for a helicopter so the injured could be transported to a hospital by air.

At least one person died at the scene, according to the CHP.

Fatal accident on 116 in Sonoma - Video part 1 @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/yHj1RNIPGf — Beth Schlanker (@BethSchlanker) January 16, 2022

Fatal accident on 116 in Sonoma - Video part 2 @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/GWn1kxz5UR — Beth Schlanker (@BethSchlanker) January 16, 2022

Fatal accident on 116 in Sonoma - Video part 3 @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/S5QU1UraZ2 — Beth Schlanker (@BethSchlanker) January 16, 2022

Fatal accident on 116 in Sonoma - Video part 4 @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/DZ696EMCyJ — Beth Schlanker (@BethSchlanker) January 16, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back more information as it becomes available.