Subscribe

Mummified body found in wall of Oakland convention center

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 10, 2022, 7:35AM

OAKLAND — A construction worker found a mummified body in the wall of the Oakland convention center on Wednesday, authorities said.

The body was found during renovations at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said.

The partially decomposed corpse probably had been there for several years and had mummified, authorities said.

The decomposition made it impossible to immediately determine the age or gender of the body, the Sheriff's Office said.

The city-owned convention center near Lake Merritt has been closed since 2005. But in 2015 the City Council reached an agreement with a developer to lease the building and turn it into a commercial and performing arts space.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette