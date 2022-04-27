Murder charge filed in Santa Rosa fatal stabbing

One count of murder has been filed against a Santa Rosa man accused of fatally stabbing his sister-in-law Monday afternoon at their home.

The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office filed charges Wednesday against Varinder Singh, just hours before the 33-year-old appeared in Sonoma County Superior Court.

He also faces one misdemeanor count of inflicting corporal injury on the victim, who was identified as Kuljeet Kaur, 39.

Singh was ordered held without bail during Wednesday’s proceedings, which were rescheduled to May 4 so an interpreter could be physically present. The interpreter had called in and communicated Wednesday with Singh via teleconference.

Singh is in custody at the Sonoma County jail in Santa Rosa.

Jason Riehl, a prosecutor with the DA’s office, declined to comment following Singh’s court appearance, which was the first since he was arrested Monday afternoon. Singh is likely to be represented by a public defender, according to a department spokesperson.

Kaur and Singh got into an argument just before 3:30 p.m. Monday at their Santa Rosa home on West Creek Lane.

Singh is accused of stabbing Kaur with a kitchen knife more than 10 times, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin told The Press Democrat on Wednesday.

Investigators are trying to identify a motive behind the attack, but the sergeant said “there wasn’t a romantic entanglement.”

According to police, Singh attacked Kaur in the house and continued the attack as she tried to escape, running through the garage and then to the front yard.

Five people live at the home and an unspecified number of family members were present during the killing. None of them were injured.

“It doesn’t look like anyone was targeted. Just her,” Mahurin said.

The attack occurred in a residential area and several neighbors said they could hear screams coming from the home before activity spilled onto the street.

Singh fled in his gray BMW sedan, which set off a search that involved multiple Sonoma County law enforcement agencies, according to Santa Rosa police.

He was taken into custody near Raley’s supermarket in northern Rohnert Park, where police found him in his car about 45 minutes after the stabbing.

“We didn’t see any particular reason why he chose that space,” Mahurin said.

Singh received medical treatment for a hand injury he suffered during the attack, Mahurin said. Bandages covering the injury were visible during Wednesday’s proceedings.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi