Murder charge filed in stabbing death at Los Angeles furniture store

LOS ANGELES — A man suspected of stabbing a woman to death at a Los Angeles furniture store in a random killing was charged Friday with murder, prosecutors said.

The charge filed against 31-year-old Shawn Laval Smith includes a special allegation that he used a deadly and dangerous weapon, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office said in a statement.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Smith had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Smith, a transient with at least a dozen arrests and several convictions in Southern California, South Carolina and North Carolina, is accused of entering a store in the Hancock Park neighborhood on Jan. 13 and stabbing Brianna Kupfer.

The 24-year-old Kupfer was alone in the store. A customer found her body about 20 minutes later, police said.

Investigators have said Kupfer didn't know Smith and she was attacked at random.

Smith was arrested on Wednesday at a bus bench in Pasadena, a day after authorities identified him as the suspect, released video footage of him and offered a $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Kupfer’s killing came on the same day as an unrelated homicide — also allegedly perpetrated by an unhoused person — at a downtown Los Angeles bus stop.

Sandra Shells, a 70-year-old nurse, was on her way to work at LA County-USC Medical Center.

The suspect struck Shells in the face, police said. She fell backward and hit her head on the ground. She died Sunday at a hospital.

Kerry Bell, 48, was charged with murder in Shells’ death. He is being held on $2 million bail; his arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 9. It wasn’t immediately known whether he has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.