Murder, manslaughter charges filed in Santa Rosa hit-and-run involving motorcyclist

A murder charge was filed Wednesday against a suspected DUI driver, accused in a Santa Rosa hit-and-run collision involving a motorcyclist who died Tuesday after he was removed from life support.

Charles Bernhardy, a 37-year-old Santa Rosa man, is now charged with one count each of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence causing injury, hit-and-run involving injury or death, and hit-and-run involving property damage, according to Sonoma County Superior Court records.

He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.

He’s charged in the death of 23-year-old Santa Rosa resident Vance Stammer, who was critically injured and died early Tuesday at Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital after loved ones removed him from life support Monday evening.

Family members said he never regained consciousness after the collision, which occurred just before 9 p.m. Sept. 6 on Fountaingrove Parkway.

The severity of injuries required a thorough police response and the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office did not need additional investigation to file new charges, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said Wednesday.

Bernhardy was heading west on Fountaingrove when he hit Stammer’s motorcycle from behind just east of Sedgemoore Drive, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Stammer fell off the bike, which got lodged under Bernhardy’s Chevrolet Silverado.

Authorities believe Bernhardy continued driving and struck a Honda Accord as its driver turned right onto Sedgemoore. The Honda sustained minor damage.

Stammer’s TM Racing 450 FI motorcycle dislodged from beneath the pickup in a center median near the entrance to Nagasawa Park, nearly 2 miles from where Stammer was hit.

Police say Bernhardy drove onto the median and hit a tree and pole before going west in the eastbound lanes. He got back onto the median and then into the westbound lanes.

Authorities believe Bernhardy stopped at Mendocino Avenue and ran from the scene. He was later taken into custody at his Santa Rosa home.

Mahurin said Wednesday police were still investigating why the defendant abandoned his vehicle.

