Murder suspect who triggered Mendocino County alert arrested

The murder suspect who Mendocino County authorities warned people to be on the lookout for has been arrested, police said.

Austin Michael Medeiros, 27, of Warwick, Rhode Island, was arrested Sunday in Santa Cruz County, where he was trying to steal a boat while in possession of a stolen handgun and 29.3 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, police said.

The arrest came after Mendocino County authorites said they believed Medeiros was headed to the area after fleeing the scene of the homicide in Humboldt County.

Medeiros was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail on suspicion of grand theft, carrying a loaded stolen firearm and possession and transportation of drugs, officials said.

He was set to be extradited to Humboldt County, where he has a warrant on suspicion of murder, evading police, assault, battery and drug possession.

His bail was set at $1 million.

The woman he is suspected of killing, Emily Rose May Lobba, 28, was found dead on April 3.

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said it was withholding the cause of death to protect the integrity of its investigation.

