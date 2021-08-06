Murphy-Goode Winery announces two new hires for ‘A Really Goode Job’ making $10,000 a month

A Healdsburg winery has announced its hires for two dream jobs earning $10,000 a month, an offer that made international headlines and spurred thousands of applicants from around the world.

Lindsay Perry of Austin, Texas, and Veronica Hebbard of Orlando, Florida, are the winners of Murphy-Goode Winery’s “A Really Goode Job” search, according to a news release. Besides the salary, the two will receive a year of free wine and rent in Healdsburg.

Perry and Hebbard were chosen for their creativity, sense of humor, drive and passion for wine, according to the winery.

The duo begin their new jobs in September. After shadowing Murphy-Goode winemaker Dave Ready Jr. for 90 days, they will move into new roles based on their interests.

Perry is a Pennsylvania native who currently works in sports marketing. She already has started learning about wine and recently completed two certification classes with the Wine and Spirit Education Trust.

“I’ve completed WSET Levels I and II with the Napa Valley Wine Academy so I’m able to recall hundreds of wine facts at the drop of a hat,” she said in her application video.

Veronica Hebbard, who grew up in New York, is an engineer and plans to focus on sustainability at Murphy-Goode. In her application video, she talked about making wine with her father in the basement of his home.

“I really wanted to help him with that process, so as I was going to school for a dual degree in industrial and systems engineering and a masters in engineering management, I took a few classes in winemaking and wine tasting,” she said. “It opened up a new world for me that I absolutely loved.”

Murphy-Goode received more than 7,000 applications and then narrowed it down to 17 finalists who traveled to Healdsburg for interviews in July.

“When we started out on this journey, we cast the net wide to find candidates with unique experiences and points of view,” Ready Jr. said in the release. “I’m looking forward to working with Lindsay and Veronica this harvest, but also learning from each of them, and seeing what new ideas they will bring to the job.”