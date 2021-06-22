Murphy-Goode Winery to hire two people for ‘A Really Goode Job’ making $10,000 a month

The Sonoma County winery that made international headlines for its offer of a dream job making $10,000 a month has received so many “incredible applications” it now says it will hire for a second position.

Murphy-Goode Winery’s “A Really Goode Job” search asks wine lovers to pitch their wine dream job. The chosen two will live for free in houses in the middle of a Healdsburg vineyard and enjoy a year of free wine.

No experience is necessary to apply. The Geyserville winery says its goal is to jump start someone’s dream job — in the beautiful heart of Wine Country.

From viticulturists to copywriters, Murphy-Goode’s promotional video encourages applicants to get creative with what type of job they’re interested in at the winery.

In lieu of a traditional resume and cover letter, candidates are instructed to submit a 30 to 90-second video of themselves explaining what their dream job in the wine industry would be like and what they could bring to the winery.

The nationwide search ends June 30. Entrants must be at least 21 years old.

Apply or learn more at murphygoodewinery.com/a-really-goode-job.

The search has been featured in USA Today, CNN Travel, Travel and Leisure and more.

Finalists will be announced in July and two winners will be determined in August.

The pair will start the year-long adventure in September by shadowing Murphy-Goode winemaker Dave Ready Jr. for 90 days during the harvest season.

Then, the new hires can branch out into more diverse assignments and tasks at the winery, depending on what they’re interested in, including working on events and tasting experiences.

“Our job is to help guide their path in the wine business, support their passions and provide a platform to achieve their dream job,” Rick Tigner, CEO of Jackson Family Wines, the wine company that includes Murphy-Goode Winery told Sonoma magazine in March. “The job could include anything from winemaking to viticulture, hospitality, culinary, digital marketing, and beyond. The sky’s the limit!”